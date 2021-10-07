Allied Resource Recovery has expanded storage site

WAUKESHA — Allied Resource Recovery, a recycling center located in Waukesha, has expanded their outdoor storage yard operations behind Arcadian Avenue.
According to Plan Commission documents, the company expanded their storage yard by half an acre. What was once partially a wooded site is now the home for storage containers at 1320 Anoka Ave., Waukesha. The site can be seen directly behind John’s Drive-In. Residential dwellings also have a view of the site from their backyards along their alley.
Robin Grams, associate planner with the Waukesha Community Development Department, said the company will be planting trees along the west side alley as a buffer to the neighbors. Grams said a berm, or a raised bank or hill, will be constructed on the site behind John’s Drive-In.
Grams said no neighbors spoke out against the plans at the Plan Commission meeting.
John’s Drive-In Owner John Meehean declined a request for comment Tuesday.
Allied Resource Recovery isn’t the only storage-like business to see new operations near Arcadian Avenue. The business at 1505 Arcadian Avenue, First Student Charter Bus Rental, will also be operating a new and used scrapped tire collection and transfer business at its site since those plans were also recently approved.