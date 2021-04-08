Aloha Poke Co. opens in Mequon Public Market

MEQUON — After spending years working at their family’s popular Wauwatosa Chinese restaurant, Brian and Tom Wang took a break for several years and waited for just the right opportunity to come up on the culinary horizon.
They found what they were looking for in Aloha Poke Co.’s healthy sushi bowls. The pair partnered with the Chicago-based national company and opened up restaurants in Milwaukee’s Third Ward and Wauwatosa.
On Monday, they opened their third Wisconsin restaurant in Mequon’s Public Market.
Aloha Poke Co. bills itself as offering a healthy alternative to fast food, with bowls that can be built from a wide array of rices, greens, sushi, chicken, sauces and ingredients to pack your bowl, including cucumbers, edamame, pineapple, avocados, ginger and, of course, the “crunches.”
“What I like about it, I think it’s on the right side of the food trends right now,” said Brian Wang, whose parents owned Yen Ching on 76th and Good Hope for some 30 years. “In a place like Wisconsin, you’re always going to have burgers and those kinds of things that are always going to be popular. But I feel like a lot of people right now are looking for a healthy option that also tastes great and satisfies you, so you don’t feel like, ‘Oh I ate something healthy. I need something that’s going to take care of my craving.’” The most popular bowl is the crunch bowl, with the star ingredient made of tempura-fried onions, Wang said.
Wang said their soft opening Monday was very successful, with just word-ofmouth advertising.
Aloha Poke Co. is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the Mequon Public Market, 6300 W. Mequon Road. They offer online ordering for pickup; Delivery is available though DoorDash and Uber Eats. To learn more, go to https://mequon publicmarket.com/vendors/aloha-poke.