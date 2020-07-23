Alpine Gift Haus celebrating grand reopening

CEDARBURG — The Alpine Gift Haus, located on the second floor of Historic Cedarburg’s Cedar Creek Settlement, will be celebrating its grand reopening with a Christmas in July Celebration beginning July 25 through July 31.
Owners Barb Buschel-Haebig, her husband Jim, Randy Hilgers and David Bartsch have been the proprietors for all of the 14 years of operation and have just relocated their shop to a larger, sunnier space after being closed for many weeks to remain “Safer at Home.” Now their new home is open and ready for guests to rediscover the magic of Christmas once again.
What began as a whim and a vision by the owners of the former Alpine Village restaurant in Mequon became the first brick and mortar store in what had been a potter’s shop on the Alpine property. Barb Buschel-Haebig called the Alpine home for many years. The Restaurant was a dream for the Buschel brothers; Warner, Louis and Gene (Barb’s dad) had purchased the property in 1939 with Steve Petrie and his wife who were employed by the Buschels in the 1980s. The former pottery shop became the first home of the Alpine Gift Shop, and since the name was on the original building they’ve kept it.
When the opportunity for a space in the Settlement building, formerly the old 1864 Wittenberg Woolen Mill, presented itself in 2009, the partners then had two shops: one at the Alpine site and one on the Settlement’s second floor. With the closing of Alpine Village in 2010, Alpine Gift Haus unified to one shop site. Now they are putting the final touches on their third move, albeit just one door down on the Settlement’s second floor.
The store boasts collectible pieces from Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Russia and Ukraine, including European handmade collector blown glass ornaments or German wooden pieces from the Erzgebirge region such as nutcrackers, manger scenes and advent calendar boxes.
To add to the feeling of a Christmas wonderland, the staff has created dozens of decorated and lighted trees throughout the shop, layered with hand blown ornaments — each tree with a theme of its own — celebrating weddings, a new baby, wine, cheese and beer, Green Bay Packers and seasonal and holiday ornaments.
You can find Barb at the shop most days, David does a majority of the buying and Randy, David and Barb handle the shops settings and displays while calling Jim in for additional muscle as needed.
Although Barb, her husband Jim and Randy have traveled to Europe and Ireland in the past, they do not travel to do buying for the shop. Loyal wholesale representatives and David’s endless research hours on the internet provide the resources for the shop’s curated Christmas and seasonal items. With the new space in play, they are now able to represent all seasons and traditions as well as a vast array of Christmas creations from around the world.
The Christmas in July week-long event will showcase new pieces, including Inge Glas arrivals, vintage Christmas collections, the 2020 Old World Christmas collection and seasonal collections for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Easter along with store specials and discounts.
Alpine Gift Haus is located at The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement, N70 W6340 Bridge Road. It is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Call 262-387-8400 for more information.