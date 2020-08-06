Alpine Gift Haus grand reopening

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand reopening of Alpine Gift Haus, after it recently moved to a larger space on the second floor of the Cedar Creek Settlement building. Pictured are, from left: Ken Theiler, Temperature Pro and Chamber board member; Tom Mueller,
Thrivent Financial - Cedarburg Associates and Chamber Ambassador; Erin Jodat, U.S. Bank and Chamber board member; Randy Hilgers, David Bartsch, Barb Buschel-Haebig and Jim Haebig, co-owners of Alpine Gift Haus; and Dawn DeGeorge, Ansay & Associates and Chamber Ambassador