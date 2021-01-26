MUKWONAGO — Despite public comment provided by two individuals opposing another liquor store in the village, the Mukwonago Village Board on Jan. 20 voted to approve a Class A fermented malt beverage and Class A intoxicating combination license application for Aman’s Beer & Wine.
Micah Roberts spoke at the board meeting, listing the negative side effects of liquor.
“We already have over 20 stores, restaurants, bars selling liquor to this community ... and I believe that as elected officials, you will give account, to God, really, for the decisions that are even made in an assembly like this,” he said.
The vote passed 6-1, with Darlene Johnson in opposition.
Proposed building plans were presented to a Committee of the Whole meeting in late December — as a concept review until the liquor license was approved.
The first floor would include the retail portion of the business and the second floor would have a mezzanine leading to a patio and bar area, which would overlook Highway 83.
The owner Aman Singh said at that COW meeting he’d like to host events on the top floor and have tastings with wines, bourbons and craft beers. He said he owns another Aman’s in Wind Lake and he’s seen great success with it.
Assessments resolution
The board approved a final resolution authorizing the levying of special assessments against six properties for a sanitary sewer water main and lateral improvements project.
The final vote passed 6-1.
The vote came after a pubic hearing on the project — reviewing the assessment on sanitary sewer, water main, stormwater, road and other improvements. Many of the properties are within the TID #5 project in the village of Mukwonago in Waukesha and Walworth counties.
The total cost of the work equalled about $6.2 million.
Improvements include those on some property between Maple Avenue and Highway 83 in Waukesha County, and some area along West BoxHorn Drive in Walworth County. The improvements extended from Maple Avenue by ProHealth Care to the industrial park.
The property owners’ assessments will be due within 45 days of the billing date.
TID #5 saw development over time and an increase in value. Between August of 2018 and September of 2019, the village of Mukwonago entered into five development agreements with five different manufacturers for 478,500 square feet of new development.
In total, the industrial park included in TID #5 is projected to generate $68.7 million in taxable value and collect $19.7 million over the life of the TID.