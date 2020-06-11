FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2019, file photo, Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jeff Talbot demonstrates how his agency used facial recognition software to help solve a crime, at their headquarters in Hillsboro, Ore. The image on the left shows a man whose face was captured on a surveillance camera and investigators used the software to scan their database of past mug shots to match that facial image with an identity. Amazon said Wednesday, June 10, 2020, it will ban police use of its facial recognition technology for a year in order to give Congress time to come up with ways to regulate the technology. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)