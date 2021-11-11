TOWN OF IXONIA — There were no serious injuries after an Amazon delivery truck was hit by an Amtrak train Wednesday afternoon on River Valley Road in the Town of Ixonia, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Amtrak.
According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the preliminary investigation indicates the Amazon truck was heading northbound on River Valley Road when it attempted to cross the tracks.
As it pulled onto the tracks it was struck by the eastbound Amtrak train that was coming from Seattle and Portland and going to Milwaukee and Chicago, the release states.
According to the release, the lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures.
Amtrak said in a statement that the train’s 12 crew members and 129 passengers were uninjured.
It’s not the first time an incident of this nature has happened in the area, as a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train over the summer just west on Highway F.
In 2011, a man died after being struck by an Amtrak train while turning onto a private drive in the town.