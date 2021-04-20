CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Amazon’s stable of warehouse and fulfillment centers in the greater Milwaukee area is about to get bigger.
City aldermen on Monday voted 5-1 to approve a conditional use permit, paving the way for the e-commerce giant’s use of an existing 152,650-square-foot warehouse on Roundy Circle East, west of Redford Boulevard.
Outgoing Alderman Jeff Kara cast the lone “no” vote.
According to meeting documents, the facility would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, storing a “small product inventory from larger fulfillment centers in (the company’s) supply chain network.”
Once completed, the fulfillment center would be Waukesha County’s second Amazon warehouse facility. The company already has a busy operation in Sussex.
The new warehouse is anticipated to open in 2021, and construction would be completed in a single phase, company officials said.
Same-day delivery program
Amazon would employ 136 people working within the building, with 15 linehaul trucks bringing inventory to the center, and “1,065 FLEX driver trips” coming and going from the center each day, according to a company email sent to Planner and Community Development Director Nick Fuchs.
“While the fulfillment center will operate nearly 24 hours a day, we will delight customers with shipments between 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.,” wrote Kyle DeGiulio, Amazon’s manager for economic development policy. According to DeGiulio, the warehouse is designed to support the retailer’s “same day delivery” program network, with the line haul trucks delivering goods to stock the shelves, in-house associates packaging orders, and “delivery partners” using their own vehicles to pick up and deliver orders to customers’ doorsteps.
“Because these new facilities are in close proximity to customers, it reduces the need for aircraft transport, and generally decreases the distance drivers travel to deliver packages to our customers,” DeGiulio added. “This also supports our commitment to the Climate Pledge to be net zero carbon by 2040.”
As part of the plan the company is requesting to construct a new 101-stall parking lot to the east side of the warehouse. It also wants to add 21 spaces to the existing 153-stall parking lot on the west side of the structure.
Traffic concerns
Little discussion was had at Monday’s meeting about the proposal, but the comments made centered around the amount of traffic the proposed facility was slated to produce.
According to a study included in the agenda documents, “the warehouse is anticipated to generate 2,432 daily trips, with the bulk of those trips happening during morning and evening peak hours.”
Discussing the traffic study at Monday’s meeting, city staff said the added traffic in an already busy industrial area could prompt Waukesha County to require the installation of a traffic signal at Redford Boulevard and Roundy Circle.
“Clearly this is going to generate a lot of traffic. I am not saying (this area) can’t support the traffic that this will generate, and do it properly, but that is on everybody’s radar,” Mayor Steve Bierce said.
The only person to speak during the public hearing on the conditional use permit was Jeff Corlett, who owns Air Associates Inc., an HVAC products distributor, located in the same industrial park.
“I am opposed to this tenant moving in. Roundy Circle East is not that big. There is going to be a traffic jam. Anybody who owns a business in that industrial park is going to be jam packed with Amazon drivers,” Corlett said.