FILE - An Amazon Prime truck passes by a sign outside an Amazon fulfillment center on Staten Island, New York, on March 19, 2020. Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, much differently than how it entered the pandemic. Once the darling of the pandemic economy, the company posted a rare quarterly loss in April as well as its slowest rate of revenue growth in nearly two decades at 7%. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)