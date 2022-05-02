FILE - Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company’s first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch Monday, May 2, 2022, when a federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)