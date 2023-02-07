FILE - People walk by the AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. AMC Theaters, the nation's largest movie theater chain, on Monday unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)