Amcast redevelopment project sees significant progress

CEDARBURG — The Amcast Industrial Corp. properties, also known as Tax Incremental Financing district No. 4. on Hamilton Road and Johnson Street in Cedarburg, have been eyesores in the community for years.
But as it gets slowly demolished and cleaned up in a public/private partnership between Drake Consulting Group, the EPA, DNR, and the city of Cedarburg, one can now see an entire city block and opportunity for redevelopment.
Members of the Cedarburg Common Council and the Community Development Authority took a tour of the Amcast site led by Developer DJ Burns of Drake Consulting Group. This was not an official meeting as the council and CDA did not have enough people for a quorum.
“In the grand scheme of things, what we hope to do is transform something that was not performing, not creating any tax base, became a blight in the neighborhood and turn it into a valuable community asset,” Burns said.
Amcast was an automotive diecasting industry supplier in Cedarburg from 1939 until 2004, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and then again in 2005.
The News Graphic reported in 2015 that the Environmental Protection Agency said the property required expensive remediation. Reports indicated one plant may have emptied toxic PCBs from hydraulic fluids and cutting and grinding oils used into Cedar Creek through storm sewers. The compounds emptied into Hamilton Pond upstream of Green Bay Road, according to the EPA documents.
Burns said there are some of the worst PCB contaminant concentrations on the properties that he has ever seen in his 30 years of working.
There are two parcels, which equal up to approximately 8.5 acres: the north parcel on Hamilton Road is the former factory and the southern parcel, which is on the corner of Hamilton Road and Johnson Street. North of the Department of Public Works is the former office building of Amcast.
The office building has been under renovation and Burns hopes to relocate Drake’s headquarters there at the end of 2020. They are also thinking of renting out the basement of the building for office spaces.
As for the north parcel, Burns hopes to retain part of the factory building to use as a commercial space and do some residential development on that side as well.
When asked when he could see some residential development done on the properties, Burns said that the work is dependent on the EPA but could see a lot of the residential development done in a few years if all goes well.
There is also a basement on the northern parcel that Burns wants to use for underground parking to fit approximately 100 cars.
Burns reported that approximately 95% of the demolition is complete on the factory and south side of property.
“This cleanup will actually affect not just the 8.5 acres that I own but roughly 30 to 40 acres in the surrounding area,” he said.
Additional site work
In addition to the $3 to $5 million of cleanup that Burns is doing on the property, he said that the EPA will spend approximately $20 to $25 million to clean up the quarry pond to the southeast of the site that Amcast had an impact on, the Wilshire Pond and nearby residential neighborhoods.
“The community asset that this quarry pond will become, I think we’re going to eventually have kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming opportunities and things in our lifetimes,” Burns said, adding that the source of the contamination has been cut from the quarry pond.
City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said he spoke to the EPA before the COVID-19 pandemic about the Amcast redevelopment project. Hilvo mentioned the EPA was supposed to send out information in June or July about the project to neighbors of the properties as well as the rest of Cedarburg but they haven’t done that. A public input about the EPA’s work on the Amcast properties would eventually follow after that.
However, Nicole Dudei of RnR Water, who is providing financial oversight to the CDA and the city for the redevelopment project, said the EPA updated their website for Amcast and stated they intended to put out a more comprehensive report this year.
While COVID-19 has been a stumbling block for Burns, he stated that they are a little bit ahead of schedule.
On the northern parcel down a small slope near where the potential sub-surface parking would be, was a huge pile of scraps. Burns said they have so far taken off roughly 600 tons of scrap metal and they intended to haul off that pile in the next month.
The tour also visited a green space that was between the office building and the city’s Public Works Department. Burns stated that in this green space there is between 15 to 25 feet of “very, very grossly contaminated material” that would have to be dug out. He added that the contamination that came from this side of the site found its way to the quarry.
Hilvo said this was a good tour for the Common Council and the CDA.
“As a city, we’re pleased to see the progress that DJ has done here and we’re excited to hear that there’s potential that in December he’ll be moving his company into this building,” he said.