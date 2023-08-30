The Association of Professional Flight Attendants’ 26,000 members voted 99.4% in favor of authorizing a strike at Fort Worth-based American Airlines, the union announced Wednesday while picketing at DFW International Airport.
It doesn’t mean flight attendants are able to strike now, but it does ramp up pressure on contract negotiations after four years of trying. To actually strike, flight attendants would need to be granted approval by federal labor regulators and then would be allowed to walk out after a 30-day cooling period.
The APFA held pickets on Wednesday across the country in light of failing negotiations with the Fort Worth-based carrier. With the authorization passed, the union’s leaders are clear to call for a strike if American Airlines and the APFA cannot come to an agreement.
“Our flight attendants are tired of waiting, tired of the delays and tired of the stall tactics from American Airlines,” APFA president Julie Hedrick said. “It’s time that they begin to share their record profits with the flight attendants.”
Hedrick said the APFA has negotiated with American Airlines for over two years and is demanding pay raises, better scheduling flexibility, retirement, onboard staffing, and more.
“We will do everything in our power to get a contract that we deserve. If it means going on strike, we will do what we must to be sure we get what we want,” Hedrick said.
The union representing American Airlines pilots, the Allied Pilots Association, also authorized a strike in May, but recently approved a deal on a new contract with raises of more than 40% over the four-year life of the contract.