American Airlines and JetBlue Airways will stop selling tickets on each other’s flights after a federal court’s ruling struck down a long-term partnership.
On Friday, both airlines released statements saying new codeshare flights will no longer be available for purchase beginning July 21. Customers can update any existing American booking with a TrueBlue member number or an existing JetBlue booking with an AAdvantage member number until July 20. American rewards members can book a flight on JetBlue using their miles until July 20. Normal fare rules apply to existing bookings, according to American.
Existing bookings are not affected, an American Airlines spokeswoman said.
“This is just the first step in the wind-down process that will take place over the coming months,” American’s release said. “We will continue to work with the JetBlue team to ensure customers who have existing codeshare bookings can travel seamlessly without disruption to their travel plans.”
In May, a federal judge agreed with government regulators that the Northeast Alliance between JetBlue and American violated antitrust law by reducing competition and leading to fare hikes. The NEA ruling gave government antitrust enforcers a major win and struck a blow to the American-JetBlue alliance covering flights across the northeastern U.S.
Early this month, JetBlue told American that it was “terminating the Northeast Alliance Agreement,” according to a government filing. JetBlue released a statement reiterating that it strongly opposes the court’s ruling, but won’t take further action. American is still holding strong on its plans to appeal the ruling.
“We are disappointed to be ending popular benefits like codesharing and reciprocal loyalty benefits. We know customers will miss these features and believe the U.S. Department of Justice’s position opposing them misses the mark,” said Dave Fintzen, vice president of the Northeast Alliance at JetBlue in a release. “With the court’s recent ruling and the termination of the NEA, we have to sunset them in short order.”
JetBlue said this month it is refocusing on the proposed merger with budget carrier Spirit, a combination that was threatened by the ruling over the Northeast Alliance. JetBlue said the alliance with Spirit would “transform the competitive landscape.”
Both carriers are working to minimize disruptions with customers. JetBlue said it will reach out for any required re-accommodation or refund.