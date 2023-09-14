American Airlines and other carriers are feeling the costs of expensive jet fuel and other operations after a busy summer travel season.
In a federal regulatory filing, American said fuel prices have increased in the third quarter, with the company now anticipating adjusted earnings per share of 20 to 30 cents. The carrier also mentioned its labor deal with the Allied Pilots Association, which calls for raises of more than 41% over four years, as a cost consideration. Fuel and labor are typically an air carrier’s two biggest expenses.
The International Air Transport Association tracks jet fuel prices. The global average price for jet fuel rose 1.6% to $3.04 last week from the week before; that’s 7.7% lower than the average for the same week a year earlier, however. In North America, jet fuel cost $3.18 a gallon on average last week, up 2.2% from the week prior, according to the tracker.
The bump in fuel costs could put pressure on airfares, which have fallen sharply since peaking in the summer. The average domestic ticket price has dropped by about $87 a ticket as summer demand wanes going into the slower fall travel season, according to travel company Hopper.
Southwest Airlines provided a similar investor update a week ago, saying that the cost of fuel per gallon in the third quarter would come in about 15 cents more than previous estimates, somewhere between $2.70 and $2.80 a gallon for the three months between July and September.
According to Bloomberg, Spirit Airlines cited discounts for travel ahead of Thanksgiving, and Frontier Air Group saw sales below historic patterns. Both are experiencing a 34% surge in fuel costs, which would hurt results for the quarter.