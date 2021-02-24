MADISON — During the next five years, American Family Insurance will spend $105 million to continue its work to attempt to close equity gaps and improve the quality of life for communities, as part of its “Free to Dream” program, according to a Tuesday announcement. The Madison-based insurance company plans to increase focus on five societal issues, which American Family is calling its Free to Dream pillars: economic empowerment, education and health equity, climate resilience, criminal justice reform and workforce diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We must use our voice and financial strength to help create an environment where all are free to pursue their dreams,” said Jack Salzwedel, chair and chief executive officer of American Family, in a statement. “American Family will always stand with, and for, equity - it’s the right thing to do for our company, our employees and our communities.”
The announcement says American Family believes that the private sector needs to play a role in partnering with communities to expand equity.
American Family is also trying to create a more diverse workforce, according to the announcement, which it believes will help it serve customers and communities better.
“We see diversity, equity and inclusion not only as a social issue, but also as a focus that creates a competitive advantage,” said Yasir Kamal, vice president of Inclusive Excellence, adding that American Family has set an aggressive and achievable goal to increase racial and ethnic diversity by actively recruiting, developing and retaining talent throughout its workforce.
Kamal said the company will continue its focus on increasing diversity through a variety of strategies, including deliberate and targeted recruiting, such as focusing on historically black colleges and universities as well as partnerships with organizations that support development and recruiting of diversity at employee and leadership levels. The company also will build on its inclusive culture and on development and advancement opportunities that will help retain diverse employees, according to the announcement.
Over the next five years, the $105 million commitment will fund partnerships and investments in social impact startups by the American Family Institute for Corporate and Social Impact and financial support through the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation and Community Investments and Partnerships — existing company areas that currently lead programs to close equity gaps.