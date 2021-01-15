MADISON — American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Company has acquired insurtech company Bold Penguin, which is based in Columbus, Ohio.
According to Thursday’s announcement, Bold Penguin is a technology company that simplifies and quickens the process of obtaining small business insurance. The Bold Penguin digital exchange is used by insurance agents, brokers and other distributors to match, quote and bind policies from a range of insurers to meet customer needs. Bold Penguin will become a subsidiary of the American Family Insurance group, pending regulatory approval and closing, according to the announcement. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.
“We welcome Bold Penguin’s incredibly talented, nimble and customer-driven team,” said Bill Westrate, American Family president and CEO-elect, in a statement. “Like American Family, they believe that innovating and collaborating with others is the best way to meet customers’ wide-ranging needs.”
Bold Penguin will maintain its name and business model.
Ilya Bodner, Bold Penguin founder and CEO, Ben Clarke, co-founder and chief data officer, as well as other leaders and employees will remain with the company.