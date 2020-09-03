MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers fans knew it was coming and on Thursday they got to see it — the new logo for the Brewers ballpark, which will be called the American Family Field starting Jan. 1, 2021.
Known as Miller Park since it was built, American Family Insurance has formed a major partnership with the baseball field and received a naming rights agreement.
According to Thursday’s announcement, American Family and the Brewers collaborated on the logo and its selection was a mutual decision. The 15-year partnership was announced last January. The agreement also included a strong community involvement component, as well as naming rights at the Brewers spring training complex, American Family Fields of Phoenix.
“The logo for American Family Field continues our commitment to create a name and look for the ballpark that fans can embrace, and also highlights the partnership between the iconic brands of American Family Insurance and the Brewers,” said Sherina Smith, American Family marketing vice president.
The American Family Field logo features the rooflines of the ballpark and the American Family logo, which is changed from its traditional red to the yellow used by the Brewers in their logo and uniforms.
“Our relationship with the Brewers – as well as the city of Milwaukee as a whole – is built on a spirit of partnership and collaboration, and we wanted the ballpark logo to show that. The logo showcases and celebrates both organizations,” Smith said.
Different variations of the new American Family Field logo will be placed most prominently in three locations: On the exterior side of the ballpark over the main entrance facing Interstate 94, replacing the ballpark’s current featured sign; on top of the scoreboard; and on the major free-standing sign adjacent to I-94. The precise designs and dimensions at each location is being finalized and will be released later this year.