MADISON — Wisconsin-based American Family is poised to increase the amount of relief it provides to its customers since the pandemic began to $500 million due to continued decreased driving and claims from COVID-19.
The company said Thursday will extend a 10% credit currently applied to monthly personal auto insurance bills until the end of March 2021, pending regulatory approval. The credit was set to expire at the end of this year.
The 10% credit, which started with July bills, was American Family’s second round of premium relief, according to the announcement. The first round was announced in March, with customers receiving a check for $50 per vehicle insured by an American Family personal auto policy in force as of March 11. Those first two rounds combined provided $425 million in premium relief, which included expanded discounts.
“While driving mileage and claims have recently trended up, we anticipate the numbers will continue to be less than previous years. We want to continue this relief as our customers take measures to safeguard their families and reduce the spread of the virus,” said Telisa Yancy, American Family chief operating officer, in a statement.
Monthly bills for coverage within the January to March 2021 time period will reflect the 10% premium credit. Customers who pay in full for coverage that extends into that time period will receive their credit via check. New and existing customers will see the savings on their bills for November and December coverage, plus receive the credit for coverage through March 31.