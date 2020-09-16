American Girl introduces 1980s doll

MIDDLETON — American Girl has created dolls from the Victorian, WWII and American Revolution eras — and now the company is tackling the 1980s.
Courtney Moore is the Middleton company’s first historical character in three years and her story, according to American Girl, depicts the “pop culture of the decade from sky-high hair, neon-colored fashions, music television, and video gaming to major historical moments surrounding women in government and space exploration, as well as larger cultural shifts around blended families and emerging technology.”
“The ‘80s are back, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this pop culture-defining decade with girls and their parents through Courtney,” said Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, in a statement.
There is a two-book series written by Kellen Hertz about Courtney Moore.
Moore, according to the press release, is an avid gamer with a blended family in the fictional town of Orange Valley, California. In addition to playing video games, she also wants to create them.
“For nearly 35 years, American Girl’s historical characters have helped to bridge the past and present, while providing inspiring role models through immersive storytelling and imaginative play. Likewise, Courtney’s story illustrates how to create positive change by standing up to fear, finding strength in every challenge, and developing empathy for others—qualities that are timeless and more important than ever,” Cygielman said.
American Girl also announced it is partnering with Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that’s on a mission to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a computer programmer looks like and does. From now through Dec. 31, American Girl is matching customer donations dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $50,000 to support the organization’s programming and outreach to girls, including those from historically underrepresented minority groups. In addition, American Girl is providing a $5,000 scholarship to four deserving Girls Who Code members to help further their education in computer science or a related field.
