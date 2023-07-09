California Governor Gavin Newsom (center) is applauded by Laborers Union Local 1130 workers, Cupertino Electric, Inc., workers, and NorCal Carpenters Union workers while holding up legislation that he just signed to speed up construction for a streamlined process and to expedite court review on legal challenges that often tie up projects at the construction of the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for the future site of Proxima Solar Farm on May 19, 2023, in Stanislaus County, California.