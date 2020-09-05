NEW BERLIN — Running a successful family business is no small feat.
But American Tree Experts has been doing it for three generations.
The New Berlin-based company recently celebrated its 70th anniversary and its vice-president Dean Ziemienski credits the company’s customers and staff for that milestone.
“The biggest thing I have learned is that customer service is king. You are not going to survive if you don’t provide good customer service and treat the customers right,” Ziemienski said Friday, adding that most of the tree care business’ clients are repeat customers.
“If we didn’t have those relationships, I don’t think we would have lasted this long,” he said.
Putting down roots
The business was started in 1950 by Dean’s grandfather, Chester Ziemienski. The operation began its life as City Tree Service in West Allis. It was later moved to New Berlin where it gained the name American Tree Experts.
Chester Ziemienski passed away in January at the age of 95. “My father, Chester, was passionate about quality tree care in our Milwaukee neighborhoods and surrounding communities,” said Jesse Ziemienski, the company’s president.
Today, the family-owned company remains committed to exceptional tree care services, focusing on the health, safety, beauty and maintenance of trees and shrubs, a press release states.
An International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Board-Certified Master Arborist, Jesse took over the business in 1989, and Dean, an ISA Certified Arborist, has been with the company since 2006.
“Arboriculture is a wonderful profession,” Jesse said. “My father taught and inspired me to continue his good work in caring for our urban forest. We are grateful to the
thousands of customers that we have served over the years. It is a privilege to be a longtime fixture in the community.”
A lot of what the company specializes in these days is treating diseased trees, rather than taking them down, Dean said.
“We have saved upwards of 200 ash trees,” Dean said.
Corona-proof?
While previous economic downturns found the company having to trim staff, Dean said the company has actually thrived in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thanks in large part to people turning their attention toward their homes and backyards.
“With the coronavirus we really didn’t slow down, we actually picked up,” Dean said. “A lot more people are staying close to home. They are looking around their yards, seeing what tree work needs to be done.”