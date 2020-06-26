MILWAUKEE — Amtrak is increasing the number of round trips its Hiawatha Service makes from Chicago to Milwaukee by three as demand increases.
Starting Monday, morning, afternoon and evening departures by Trains 330, 332, 338 and 342 will operate from Milwaukee and Trains 329, 331, 337 and 339 will operate from Chicago. Trains 329 and 330 will operate only on weekdays, all other trains daily. The Peak Fare Surcharge is suspended.
More Hiawatha trains will be restored to service as driven by demand, according to the announcement.
A typical weekday service level on this corridor is seven Hiawatha Service round trips.
After the three trips are added, Amtrak will operate four weekday round trips.
The railcars used for the Hiawatha Service have also been upgraded with new engineered leather seating that is brighter, taller and easier to clean than the old-style cloth surfaces, according to the announcement.
Other precautions that Amtrak is taking includes limiting bookings to less than half of capacity to maintain physical distancing onboard trains. Reservations are temporarily required for Hiawatha Service trains, excluding holders of Multi-Ride Tickets. Facial coverings are required of customers and Amtrak staff to board and de-board the trains.