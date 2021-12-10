The cast of “Sister Act: The Musical,” currently running at Waukesha Civic Theatre, has volunteered to perform an evening of entertainment to benefit the United for Waukesha Community Fund on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will include songs from the Broadway show and a singalong to holiday carols.

Each $15 ticket will be donated to the fund and the theater encourages attendees to contribute further.

Interested groups are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time online at waukeshacivictheatre.org to ensure you have seats.

“Sister Act” is running now through Dec. 19 on the Waukesha Civic Theatre Mainstage.

