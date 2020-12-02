An old tradition for contemporary challenges

WAUKESHA — Christmas tree lots report that business is already brisk in Wisconsin this holiday season and owners attribute that in part to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the Town of Genesee, Cozy Nook Farm Owner Tom Oberhaus said 2020 has proven a busy year for his business.
“From our perspective, it’s been fantastic,” he said. “We’re well ahead of last year’s sales and last year’s sales were good.” Oberhaus has been in the business since 1986.
Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association spokesman Greg Hann says many families want a fresh tree because they won’t be traveling this year and will be home to care for it.
“I have had people come up to me and say we haven’t had a real tree in 20 years, we just need that fragrance, we need that good feeling of a live tree,” Hann said.
He says the growing season was strong, so there are enough trees to go around. Wisconsin has nearly 400 Christmas tree farms.
Oberhaus said more Christmas trees being sold reflects people refocusing on what matters most to them: family. He said a similar thing happened after the September 11 terrorist attacks that shocked the world in 2001.
“People kind of go back to what’s really important to them,” he said. “That’s how it seems to me.”
Oberhaus said buying a fresh tree is actually good for the environment because those that get harvested are replaced with new ones but the manufacturing of plastic trees isn’t necessarily environmentally friendly.
In West Bend, Meadowbrook Market Owner Rick Takacs said he’s seeing firsttime customers this year as well as repeats. His advice to those looking to do it for the first time was to stick with small growers.
“You want to get a tree from somebody that takes pride in what they sell (and) grow,” he said, adding that some big box stores cut their trees as early as October. “Ours are all cut the second week of November.”
Oberhaus said it’s important to remember to tend to the tree, water it, and avoid placing it in front of a fireplace or hot air duct. He said he’s seen research showing being near a real tree improved the optimism of the people around it.
“It’s good to be around real things,” he said.
Both Oberhaus and Takacs said it’s possible this year may rekindle the tradition of buying and tending to a real Christmas tree for some families.
“This COVID is bringing people back together,” Takacs said. “You’re going to see some good come out of this... I think a lot of the old traditions will come back as new traditions for people.”
