GERMANTOWN — Anna Ross had no clue as a young girl that learning to sew, read patterns and make clothes with her mother would lead to the opening of her own clothing design business.
“My mother taught me how to sew when I was very young,” said Ross. “Every year for my birthday she would make me a dress. It was a special thing; we would go to the fabric store, pick out fabric and pick out a pattern. That’s where it started. I ended up making my prom dress in high school. It’s always been a hobby.”
Anna Ross Designs, a clothing design company originated in Germantown, creates handmade baby gifts and personalized products. The company launched an Etsy Shop in 2015.
“It mostly started when I was at the age where my friends were having babies. I would make baby clothes and baby shoes for gifts and someone suggested why don’t I sell this, so I opened up an Etsy shop,” Ross said.
Ross is a kindergarten teacher during the day and after a long day with kindergarteners she relaxes at her sewing machine or cutting table.
In addition to baby clothes, Anna Ross Designs started experimenting with new creations.
“I have two nieces and a nephew and they’re really into drawing. I found this website that will print your own patterns so I started making the children’s artwork into clothing,” Ross said. “It started with Mother’s Day and the most recent thing I worked on was making T-shirts for Father’s Day.”
Anna Ross Designs has a Facebook page and an email page, annarossdesigns@gmail.com, for custom work communication but the only place where the designs are actually up for sale is the Etsy Shop.
Turning children’s artwork into clothing has been an area of interest that Ross has put a lot of time and energy into.
Ross handcrafts each item with the customer in mind. Each item is made and personalized for you after you order.
“It’s a niche so custom work is where I see Anna Ross Designs moving forward,” said Ross.