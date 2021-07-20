MILWAUKEE — The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin will host the annual Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit with the theme of “Optimism in Wisconsin Manufacturing.”
The event will be held 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Wisconsin Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.
“Join us for an exceptional morning filled with optimism, positivity, high-level networking, and hear from Wisconsin’s top manufacturing CEOs. This is the perfect event to bring your team or business associates,” said Steve Kohlmann, executive director of the IBAW.
The panel discussion will feature Dan Ariens, CEO, Ariens Corp.; Jay Lee, chairman, Foxconn WI; and Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO, Generac.
Corporate sponsors for the Manufacturing Summit include ITU AbsorbTech, PyraMax Bank and CT Access.
The IBAW was formed for small-business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation impacting the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout Wisconsin. The IBAW is a venue for high-level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.
For more information, contact Steve Kohlmann at IBAWOffice@gmail.com. To register, go to www.IBAW.com.