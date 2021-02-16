MEQUON — Saying that the pandemic has forced them to downsize its business, Anodyne Coffee announced Friday that it was closing its shops in the Mequon Public Market, effective this past Sunday.
“Due to current COVID conditions, we have made the difficult decision to close our business at the Mequon Public Market. We feel it is best to consolidate and focus on our locations in Bayview, Wauwatosa, the Milwaukee Public Market and Walker’s Point,” said Anodyne Coffee owner Matthew McClutchy.
Shaffer Development and Mequon Public Market owner Cindy Shaffer said it has been a transitional year for the market.
“We have seen vendors like Screaming Tuna with record sales and others that have decided to close to focus on other locations,” Shaffer said. “Our current vendors include, Pizza Man Pronto, Falafel Guys, La Terre Floral and Gift, Café Corazon, Little Tuna, Purple Door Ice Cream and Happy Dough Lucky and Santorini Grill, which will now be opening at 8 a.m. to serve illy coffee and coffee cake for our early morning visitors to the market.”
The Mequon Public Market previously announced Aloha Poke will be joining the Public Market in March 2021.
“We are looking forward to the opening of Aloha Poke and are optimistic that we will find a great partner for the prime Anodyne space in the front southeast corner of the market across from Pizza Man Pronto and next to Screaming Tuna,” Shaffer said. “Since its opening in June 2019, we have had a tremendous amount of interest in our market based on the demographics of Mequon and the fact that we have 156 residential apartment homes next door that are currently 98% occupied.”
The Mequon Public Market is located at 6300 W. Mequon Road. To learn more, go to www.mequon publicmarket.com.