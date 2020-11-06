VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — After granting a permit to Diamond Communications for the construction of a 14-story cell phone tower at Infinity Fields, village trustees and plan commissioners are reviewing a proposal for a 12-story cellphone tower at a site northwest of Glendale Road and Highway 164.
A public hearing on the proposed tower that began last week is slated to continue at a joint gathering of the Village Board and Plan Commission next Thursday, Nov. 12. The meeting is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall off Center Road.
The tower is being proposed by Diamond Communications, the same company that will be constructing the 14-story tower for Verizon at Infinity Fields. The 12-story is also being constructed for Verizon, according to village documents.
Municipalities reviewing cellphone tower requests are bound by strict federal and state rules. These include the restrictions put in place by state Act 67, which limits the ability of local governments to deny conditional use permits.
It took about three public hearings before trustees and commissioners were able to formally vote on the 14-story tower.
It is not clear if the review process for the shorter tower will take that long, but Village President Brian Fischer said officials have requested more information from the applicant and raised a few questions about the project’s compliance with the village’s ordinance.