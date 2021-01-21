PORT WASHINGTON — Ansay & Associates, an insurance agency with locations around the state, announced Wednesday it has merged with Jefferson’s DDR Insurance Service, Inc.
Based in Port Washington, Ansay & Associates made the decision to merge with DDR Insurance Service to “bolster its roster of best-in-class services.”
DDR has served the Jefferson community for 35 years and is family owned by the husband and wife team of Craig and Cindy Russell. Ansay & Associates is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021 and is also family owned.
“The trust that customers have in DDR was one of the most appealing aspects of this acquisition,” said Ansay & Associates Chairman & CEO Mike Ansay in a statement. “Their customer-first philosophy makes us a great cultural fit. Both Craig and Cindy have excellent sales and product knowledge to complement their strong customer relationships.”
DDR Insurance will report to the Madison branch of Ansay & Associates, led by Executive Vice President Heidi Nienow. DDR’s areas of expertise include auto insurance, homeowners insurance, and business insurance, as well as recreation, flood, health, and life insurance.
“Strong relationships are the backbone to any successful business,” Nienow said. “We’re looking forward to incorporating the professional staff of DDR into our Ansay & Associates family. This is a natural partnership that will not only benefit our organizations, but customers as well.”
The merger went into effect on Jan. 4. DDR will operate now as “DDR Insurance Service, Inc., a division of Ansay & Associates” effective immediately.