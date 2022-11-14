FILE - An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in New York. Apple will face off with the company behind the popular Fortnite video game in federal appeals court Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, reviving a high-stakes antitrust battle over whether the digital fortress shielding the iPhone’s app store illegally enriches the world’s most valuable company while stifling competition. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)