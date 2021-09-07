GRAFTON — Anton Vincent Winery has received approval to open up shop in the Town of Grafton, with a vineyard and winery operation scheduled to be ready in 2022.
The conditional use permit for Anton Vincent Winery is for the 19-acre property at 967 Ulao Parkway, off Highway 32.
Permit applicant John Weber received a partial permit in June to allow the winery and for him to begin construction on the site; grapevines are already planted and growing there. With the permit approval issued last week at the town Plan Commission, the winery also has the all-clear for small events such as wedding ceremonies, farmers markets, live music or hosting food trucks.
The small events were the reason for the partial permit approval in June. Staff and the Plan Commission felt then that further information needed to be submitted before they could act on allowing those pieces. Weber has since submitted additional details on those items that he plans on including in his business.
According to the new information, Weber said he plans to host small wedding ceremonies only, with no more than 75 attendees; wedding receptions and dinners will not be held at Anton Vincent Winery. He said he does not plan to have amplified music outdoors, and intends to host food trucks seasonally on weekends around the back patio of the winery — not in the parking lot — to allow patrons a food option without crowding the parking area.
He said the patio will also be used for small farmers markets.
“I’ve connected with several local farmers who are doing sustainable, local specialty agriculture in Ozaukee County, so I’d like to host one farmers market each month to showcase their product,” Weber wrote in a submission to the town Plan Commission. He added that such events would only be on a weekend day during harvest months in summer and fall.
Grafton’s Assistant Town Engineer Bailey Brunner gave a brief report on the winery’s permit application before the vote. He said there are a few outstanding items, such as verifying if the site will have outdoor lighting, details about special event and clarifying the numbers and times for seasonal employees, but said there were no significant problems foreseen. Town staff recommended approval, and the Plan Commission approved the permit unanimously without significant discussion.
According to information shared at the June meeting, when the winery itself was given the go-ahead, there will be a 3,900-square-foot winery building housing production and a tasting room. Production is expected to begin this fall, with the winery open to the public in early 2022 when the first vintage of wines are available.
“Providing Ozaukee County’s first full-scale grape-toglass winery and elevating Wisconsin winemaking by producing world-class wines from local grapes. Anton Vincent Winery will initially produce 1,800 cases of dry, semi-sweet and sparkling wine per year, selling direct to consumer through a tasting room and wine club,” according to the applicant narrative Weber submitted in the summer.
The winery is expected to operate five days a week, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Wine production is expected to happen within the same normal business hours of the winery and tasting room, with the exception of some extended hours during harvest time.