FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Jennifer Granholm testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration is reviving an Energy Department program that dispersed billions of dollars in loan guarantees to companies such as electric car maker Tesla and the failed solar company Solyndra. In an interview with The Associated Press, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says that up to $40 billion in guarantees will be made available for a variety of clean-energy projects. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP, File)