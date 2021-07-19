Tara Joseph, President of American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, listens to reporter's questions during an interview in Hong Kong, Monday, July 19, 2021. U.S. businesses operating in Hong Kong should reassess their operations and decide if the risks of operating in the city is worth the reward, according to an American business interests group, days after Washington issued an advisory warning firms about business risks in the former British colony. (AP Photo/Janice Lo)