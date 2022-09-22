FILE - Mauricio Claver-Carone, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs, right, arrives to meet with Bolivia's Foreign Minister Karen Longaric in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 15, 2020. Claver-Carone a former Trump official who heads the Inter-American Development Bank, criticized on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, an external investigation into an anonymous complaint that he carried on a romantic relationship with a subordinate.(AP Photo/Juan Karita, File)