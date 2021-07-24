WAUKESHA — Development group Cardinal Capital is proposing a multi-family 72-unit apartment complex across from Waukesha West High School.
The proposal will be reviewed by the Plan Commission as a conceptual review Wednesday.
According to city documents, the apartment would be three stories, have an Lshaped layout and stand across approximately 30,569 square feet. The apartment would have a mix of one, two and three bedroom units. Parking would include 85 parking spaces inclosed under the building and 38 surface parking spaces for residents and visitors — allowing 1.7 stalls per unit.
A range of indoor and outdoor amenities are also proposed for the residents, including an in-ground outdoor pool with a surrounding deck.
The proposed project would be located on 4.8 acres of land immediately south of the Saylesville Road and River Road intersection. The project would be oriented towards those roads with access off Rapids Trail.
According to city documents, the land remains vacant after over 20 years of being identified for commercial uses. The property is currently zoned B-5 and identified as commercial on the Lands Use Plan, which would be changed to residential to accommodate the proposal.
The Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 201 Delafield Street, Waukesha. The public can also view the meeting live online at https://waukesha.legistar.c om/Calendar.aspx.