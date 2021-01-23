TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — An apartment project containing 24 units at 655 N. Brookfield Road, just north of Galleria West, has been announced by Revel Investments with Brayton Devco, and Altius Building Company.
Designed by ARC-INT Architects, the site development will include renovations to the existing mixed-use building, which is home to commercial offices, an apartment and Hatched bakery.
A new three-story, 36,306square-foot building will be constructed directly behind it with 24 luxury apartments featuring one and two-bedroom units, private decks, a community room with on-site workout facility, secure delivery lockers, underground parking and rooftop solar panels.
“We’re excited for this partnership, for this project, and for the opportunity to add multifamily to our portfolio,” said Steve Pape, managing partner of Revel Investments, in a statement.
Construction is underway and completion is projected by November 2021. Brookfield-based First Federal Bank provided financing for the $6.8 million project.
“Altius is providing both the development integration and construction management services for this new development,” said Jonathan Ward, vice president at Altius Building Company. “We’re thrilled to be partnered with Bill Bode of Brayton Devco, and Steve Pape of Revel Investments.”
Founded in 2017, Revel Investments is a sponsor and manager of real estate investment offerings for accredited investors and institutions seeking income-oriented alternatives to public markets.