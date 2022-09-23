FILE -Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, from left, perform during the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The NFL has announced that Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-year sponsorship will begin with Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Apple Music replaces Pepsi, who was the sponsor the past 10 years. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)