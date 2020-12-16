GERMANTOWN — Apple Works Winery in Germantown got the Plan Commission’s approval to expand its operations, though with a limitation on alcohol service for the time being.
The Plan Commission met Monday and approved an amendment to the winery’s existing conditional use permit to allow for adding an event hall and a large outdoor patio space. Apple Works is at W179-N12536 Fond du Lac Ave. on 10.8 acres.
The Plan Commission’s decision will be forwarded to the Village Board in January as a recommendation for final approval. Monday’s decision added a condition to the application that Apple Works owner Kevin Behnke will not pursue a license for hard alcohol for now.
“My intent is not to stop it permanently,” Plan Commissioner David Baum said. “My intent is to see how it goes.”
Under the amendment to the permit, Behnke plans to add onto an existing building on the property, according to Germantown Associate Planner Emily Zandt’s report on the permit request.
“The amendment ... would add an event venue, a second patio and additional parking,” Zandt told the Plan Commission.
The plan documents stated that the winery includes a 1,585square-foot tasting room and store, a 432-square-foot patio and another building of 2,880 square feet. Under the application, Behnke wants to renovate the 2,880-square-foot building and add 1,536 square feet to it, as well as adding a covered drive-thru of about 500 square feet and an enclosed entry.
The renovations planned include a prep kitchen for catering and indoor bathrooms. That building would become an event space with seating for up to 125 people.
“The proposed event venue is a logical step for business expansion,” Zandt said.
Public hearing
During the public hearing on the amendment, several neighbors spoke in opposition to the event hall being able to serve alcohol, amplified music in the hall and event hours going until 11 p.m. Several commented that they had not had any problems with the winery as it is; they opposed only the expansion with music, alcohol and greater numbers of people.
“I’m very concerned about the noise, and the additional people and traffic coming to the property,” area resident Jenna Kruschel said.
“My biggest concern is raising a family with alcohol, and what can happen to the neighborhood,” Randy Stanossek said. “It’s more people and more alcohol, and there’s still kids in the area.”
Village President Dean Wolter said that if permit violations or nuisance complaints occur, the conditional use permit can be reviewed or altered.
Preventative measures
Behnke clarified that requesting the liquor permit is not about adding hard alcohol to the winery business, which has beer and wine, and will remain limited to those. Hard liquor would have been available only the planned venue for events such as weddings or parties, and serving shots of alcohol would not have been allowed.
“I am prepared to move forward without the permit. The hard alcohol, it would be nice to offer it, but there is some baggage that comes with it,” he said. He did note he may wish to change that in the future if the absence of hard alcohol prevents him from competing well with similar businesses.
Behnke said his business is designed to offer a high-end experience, and the intent of adding the event space is for people to be able to hold intimate sorts of events, rather than disruptive large-scale parties.
Behnke noted that he lives at the winery location and he does not want noise or problems near his home either.
The plan includes installing a Sound Safe Acoustic Barrier in the banquet hall walls, and Behnke said he was installing an air conditioning system to cool the building so doors and windows could be kept closed during music.
The Plan Commission did approve the expansion plan as a whole, allowing for the event hall and music inside it, so long as the Village Board’s final approval is issued.