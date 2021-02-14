GERMANTOWN — The Apple Works Winery is on the agenda for Monday’s Village Board meeting, coming back in the hope of approval for adding an event venue to the business.
Apple Works, W179-N12536 Fond du Lac Ave., is on 10.8 acres. Owner Kevin Behnke plans to renovate an existing 2,880-square-foot building on the property and build an addition of 1,536 square feet, as well as add a covered drive-thru of about 500 square feet and an enclosed entryway, according to plan documents submitted to the village.
That renovated building would be the event venue Behnke seeks to add to Apple Works, allowing up to 125 people at private events for weddings, anniversaries or other such occasions. The plans also include adding to Apple Works’ outdoor patio area with an outdoor fireplace and a covered shelter of roughly 1,000 square feet, as well as additional parking.
The additions require an amendment to Apple Works’ conditional use permit. The plan was approved by the Plan Commission in December. It was originally scheduled for final approval by the Village Board in January. At that time, however, the board tabled the matter for further work on the plan to address neighbors’ concerns about traffic, noise and other items.
The Village Board packet for Monday’s meeting includes updated documents with greater detail on the Apple Works permit, and a staff recommendation that the matter be approved.
Conditional use permits are used by municipalities to control some uses on certain types of properties; conditional uses require a permit, and the municipality has the right to place conditions on an individual permit to tailor the use to what it has found appropriate to the property and area.
On the permit application for Apple Works’ expansion, several conditions were added or altered since last month’s discussion. The event venue portion of the business was given conditions that operations may only run from noon until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; events may not have outdoor music; and maximum event capacity is 150 people.
For the existing winery portion of the business, a permit condition was changed in the new application to allow outdoor music during certain hours, rather than the previous condition which required the business contact the village for each instance of “excessively amplified music.”
The Village Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Germantown Village Hall, N112-W17001 Mequon Road. The meeting can also be viewed remotely at village.germantown.wi.us.