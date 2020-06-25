MADISON — The online application deadline for the We’re All In $2,500 Small Business Grants offered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Friday to allow businesses more time to obtain the necessary documents and submit their information to the WEDC.
Funded primarily through the CARES Act, the program will provide $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses in Wisconsin to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic and adopt best practices to keep everyone safe.
According to WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, the grants will not be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure all small businesses have an equal chance of receiving funds. Hughes also notes that the grants are not loans, “so they don’t have to be repaid, and businesses can use the money for whatever they need at this time.”
To be eligible for the grants, small businesses must have begun operating before Jan. 1, 2020, and were operating as of February 2020, must be based in Wisconsin and be for-profit, employ 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, including the owner, and have less than $1 million in annual revenues.
Businesses are ineligible if they are part of a national chain, unless the business is a third-party franchise or industries covered by other Wisconsin CARES Act programs. These industries include: crop production, animal production or aquaculture and lessors of residential buildings or dwellings.
Businesses applying for grants must have the following documents prepared for uploading:
■ 2018 or 2019 federal tax return for business
■ Signed and dated W-9 form
■ An email or letter of acknowledgement from a community organization indicating the business was in operation in February 2020
■ Three-digit North American Industry Classification System code that best fits the business.
For more information or to access the online application, visit wedc.org/programs- and-resources/waismall- business-grant/.