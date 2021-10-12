MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) is currently accepting applications for the Tourism Capital Grant program. The grants will provide up to $10 million for local and tribal governments and tourism-related nonprofits to invest in shovel-ready tourism-related capital projects.
As part of his effort to help Wisconsin’s tourism industry recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced in August that he created the $10 million Tourism Capital Grant program for investment projects that promote, maintain and bolster the state’s critical tourism industry. This latest round of funding is part of the governor’s $150 million total investment into the state’s tourism and entertainment industries through federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“This important investment will allow our tourism industry to welcome more visitors to Wisconsin,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “Whether making renovations to entice new visitors or constructing outdoor spaces for year-round use, these pandemic relief investments will help our tourism sector to continue to bounce back strong.”
Grants of up to $3.5 million will be awarded through a competitive application process. Eligibility criteria and grant application materials for the Tourism Capital Grant program, as well as information about an upcoming program webinar and Q& A submissions, are online at https://rb.gy/48r5p4.