MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development Wednesday has released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for April 2021.
In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows:
■ Metropolitan statistical areas: Preliminary April 2021 unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the year and declined or stayed the same in all 12 metro areas over the month.
■ Municipalities: Preliminary April 2021 unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in all of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the year and declined or stayed the same in 29 of 34 Wisconsin cities over the month.
■ Counties: Preliminary April 2021 unemployment rates declined in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the year and declined or stayed the same in 71 of 72 Wisconsin counties over the year.
Data can be accessed at WisConomy.com.
April unemployment rate
■ Waukesha: 3.8%
■ West Bend: 3.8%
■ Brookfield: 3.4%
■ Menomonee Falls: 3.3%
■ Milwaukee: 7.5%
■ Muskego: 2.9%
■ New Berlin: 3.3%