Aquinas Academy proposes building new school in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Plans proposed in 2018 to build a new school for Aquinas Academy will be brought back to the Architectural Control Board at their meeting Tuesday night.
According to village documents, the proposal is to build a new school adjacent to the current building at N72-W15935 Good Hope Road. The planned expansion is the continuation of the conditional use which was granted in February of 1996.
The new school would include a chapel, general education classrooms, an art classroom, a science classroom, a music classroom, a cafeteria, gymnasium and more.
There would also be a connection between the new and existing schools.
The parking lot was repaired and expanded in 2016 in anticipation of the project and the proposed project would further expand the parking lot.
The expansion would also allow for about 50 additional students and seven additional staff. In order to raise funds for the proposed construction the property owner sold approximately 11 of their 64 acres along Pilgrim Road.