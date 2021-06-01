Arby’s OK’d for Port Washington Road in Mequon

MEQUON — Despite staff concerns about the building not aligning with those around it, the Mequon Planning Commission last Monday approved a new multi-tenant building that would include an Arby’s with a drive-thru.
The building at 10911 N. Port Washington Road is part of the ICAP Development first proposed in early 2019 for a vacant 9-acre parcel across from the Mequon Pavilions.
The ICAP plan includes five buildings total, and one already under construction that will include a Landmark Credit Union.
The building discussed last Monday is a 5,000-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building in which half of that would be used by Arby’s.
Mequon Community Development Assistant Director Jac Zader told the commissioners that staff recommended tabling or denying the plan because it lacks a uniform setback with the buildings around it.
Specifically, an existing building to the south of the Arby’s building and a planned one for the north of it are both 95 feet from the road.
The ICAP Development proposed building the Arby’s property 155 feet away from the street to accommodate an extra row of parking.
Jerad Protaskey of ICAP Development told the commissioners that the initial site plan submitted in late 2019 accommodated a financial adviser office, in which the employees could park behind the building and clients would be accommodated by one row of parking in the front.
“That specific site plan worked well for that type of a use,” he said.
But it isn’t very adaptable for a retail tenant, Protaskey said. They prefer parking on one side of the building, whether it is a restaurant or other retail use.
“It would put us in a bind for that type of a use,” Protaskey said, adding that it also allows for a better flow throughout the site and is safer, not forcing customers to park in the back and navigate the drive-thru traffic on the west side of the building.
Zader followed by saying that the concept plan is not set in stone, but there are certain portions of the concept plan that they want to maintain and this is one of them. He said he didn’t think the tenant should dictate the design of a building.
Commissioner Martin Choren, an architect, said that when he looks at the Jimmy Johns or Taco Bell lot, they do not have the extensive parking being proposed for Arby’s.
“It seems like a huge field of parking in front of it,” he said. “But if that’s what’s dictated by code, obviously, that’s the number of stalls that are going to be needed and I understand the applicant’s reason for sliding it back.”
Choren said he frankly did not have a big concern with the buildings being offset.
Commissioner James Schaefer, also an architect, said he agreed with Choren that the setback didn’t bother him.
“I think it makes it a little more interesting,” Schaefer said. “I think, though, we would have to require windows on the north side of the building.”
Both Choren and Schaefer said that, if anything, having the buildings line up so neatly along the roadway was essentially dull.
Commissioner Becky Schaefer was the lone vote against the project.
“We’re kind of creating the space to serve this particular business, which we hope would succeed, but if it didn’t, then we’re sort of pigeon-holed with a building that suits best a fast food restaurant, even though we would have a myriad of other tenants that would be interested, with a space that wouldn’t be as attractive to them,” she said.
The commissioners did give the developer a list of 16 conditions that must be met before a conditional use grant is given.
Those include adding more windows on the north and south sides of the building, limiting hours to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and keeping decibel on the drive-thru speaker to 36 dBA at 16 feet after 9 p.m.