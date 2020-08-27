Area administrators see higher pay rate increase than staff

OCONOMOWOC — As the pandemic continues to affect local school districts, teachers will return to the classrooms soon and will be doing so while receiving raises at substantially decreased rates in some cases than the administrators that oversee them.
School administrators in the area are seeing steeper increases in their salary in comparison to the staff, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.
For the 2019-20 school year, on average, administrators in the state made $174,151 — which includes salary and total fringe benefits.
Teachers, on the other hand, made $76,835 on average — again including salary and total fringe benefits.
Compared to Oconomowoc’s
enrollment of around 5,000, the Kettle Moraine School District has about 3,800 students and Watertown Unified School District has nearly 4,000 students.
In Oconomowoc, when Roger Rindo became administrator in 2013 he made $193,049; however, since then he has seen raises in his salary and benefits to bring him to $225,417 in 2019-20.
In comparison, Pat Deklotz, who has been Kettle Moraine School District’s administrator since 2006 and has announced her retirement, made $221,966 this year — she made $233,000 in 2017-18 and $241,000 in 2018-19, respectively. Deklotz’s compensation decrease was due to a drop in her benefits because she no longer received health insurance from the district.
Cassandra Schug — who has been the Watertown administrator since 2011 — made $196,906 in 2019-2020.
All of them are above the state average.
Furthermore, teachers in the three districts also make above average in the state with Oconomowoc Area School District teachers earning on average of $83,309 in 2019-20, Watertown UHS teachers earning $89,384 and Kettle Moraine teachers earning $89,646 — salary and benefits once again included.
However, when it comes to raises, Oconomowoc Area teachers are seeing a smaller increase in their pay as compared to their neighboring districts.
Since 2013, teachers in Oconomowoc have seen a 2.34% increase in their average pay while Watertown teachers have seen a 4.35% raise and KM teachers a 6.96% raise.
On the other hand, administrators’ raises have outpaced teachers’ raises by a hefty margin.
In Kettle Moraine, Deklotz saw raises nearly double of what her teachers did, with a pay increase from 2013 to 2020 of 11.96%. In Watertown, Schug saw a raise in the same period 2.5-times what her teachers did at 10.30%.
But in Oconomowoc, Rindo saw the biggest gap in pay increase as he had a 16.76% pay increase from 2013 to 2020 — nearly eight times more than his staff in the district.
When asked to describe his role with the school district and what he does on a day-to-day basis, Rindo said broadly stated, his work includes facilitating and supporting the School Board’s work.
“(My work also includes) oversight of education programming and leading continuous improvement, oversight of budget development, employee and community relations, long-range planning and leadership of our administrative team,” Rindo said.
When the Enterprise asked about the reasons for Rindo’s increase in compensation since 2013, he said he had several adjustments early on in his tenure based on area salary benchmarking.
“However, my salary has not increased for three years,” Rindo said.
Rindo is correct that is salary has stayed at $182,000 for the last three years — but his benefits have increased by about $5,600 — from $37,795 to $43,417.
On average, teachers in the Oconomowoc Area School District received a $900 salary increase, but have actually received a $1,075 decrease in their benefits from $21,724 to $20,649.
Overall, Rindo had the near $5,600 increase in total compensation while since 2017-2018 while teachers on average saw a $115 decrease in their total compensation in the same time frame.
Deklotz referred her questions to Kettle Moraine School District Attorney Kristi Foy who was not able to be reached for comment. Schug also did not respond to multiple requests for comment.