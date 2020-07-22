OCONOMOWOC — When local businesses received Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grants, it helped a few of them sustain their businesses through the initial shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, while they are overtly grateful for the money they received, they also realize the money was only a bandage to the bigger issue.
Owner of Sobie’s in Oconomowoc Lydia Sobol said her WEDC grant covered a few months of rent.
“It’s $2,500 which won’t make or break us, but it’s helpful and it’s really nice to know there are agencies and people out there that are trying to help us anyway they can,” Sobol said.
Sobol said she has been quick to apply for any type of monetary help, understanding that the impact of the pandemic will be a delayed response.
“I’m very fearful for fall and winter,” Sobol said. “The true test if we can make it until next May.”
Paige Collins, owner of Kid’s Kingdom in Waukesha, said the grant she received helped her child care center get finances in order when enrollment plummeted during the shutdown.
Kid’s Kingdom received $9,600 through the grant.
Collins said her business lost about 90% of its enrollment when the pandemic hit and has since bounced back to about 35% total capacity.
“We’ve been able to manage better and we’re looking forward for all of our families to come back, but we know it’s a process,” Collins said.
Collins said she hopes to have most of her staff back by September.
“That’s what we’re planning and hoping to hit the ground running, but we’ll go from there,” she said.
Mark Knudsen, owner of Pop’s Kettle Corn in Muskego, said the grant helped him keep his business above water after fairs were canceled.
“The grant was something that really helped us so we could alleviate our burden of having to pay for rent and that sort to keep lights on,” he said.
Knudsen said estimates he lost around a fifth of his gross revenue for the year due to the pandemic.
“Farmers markets continue to happen, smaller events continue to pop up,” Knudsen said. “We’re looking for small events.
“That’s going to be the new normal for a while.”
Pop’s Kettle Corn received $9,300 from the WEDC grant.
Knudsen said only time will tell how much the grant helped his business as it moves into the future.
“Something’s better than nothing, I think that was a huge help,” he said. “It’s also a confidence booster because it’s Wisconsin saying it trusts in these small businesses and it wants the small businesses to succeed.”
Seeing large, corporate companies get bailed out left Knudsen thinking he wishes his business would get bailed out somedays, he said.
“Not that we got bailed out, but that grant, that we never really expected or thought we’d get, all of sudden it comes through and it’s enough of a bailout,” Knudsen said. “At least I know they’re thinking about us.”