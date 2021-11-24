After facing pandemic-related problems for almost two years, businesses across southeastern Wisconsin are asking people to shop locally during the holidays, and especially on the upcoming “Small Business Saturday” on Nov. 27.
Workers at locally owned stores in Waukesha, Delafield and Pewaukee said they faced a unique set of problems this year. Kira Baker, who works at the Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace at 219 W. Main St. in Waukesha, said that main issue the marketplace has had to contend with is sourcing inventory.
She said that because the marketplace exclusively sells fair trade goods, most of which come from overseas, it was hard to get stock as the store’s suppliers dealt with COVID-related supply shortages themselves. She also said that the supply shortage came after the store was shut down because of the pandemic last year, which was a problem that arose shortly after the store also dealt with a downturn in sales because of construction in downtown Waukesha.
“There is no respite,” Baker said. She said that the main reason her store has been able to stay open; however, is because people opt to shop at the marketplace instead of at retail franchises, and she encouraged other people to do the same.
“Buying locally stimulates the economy in your own community,” she said. “It supports your friends and neighbors.”
The Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace isn’t the only store facing these problems and surviving with the help of the community, either. Carol Guagliardo, the owner of Bliss Boutique at 620 Milwaukee St. in Delafield, said that 2021 has been a difficult year. She said that she has had a hard time getting stock, as many of her orders come in months later than expected or have been cancelled outright.
Guagliardo said that she ordered items for Christmas in May, only to have that order cancelled last-minute in October. But she said that her customers understand the problems that she’s facing, and that because of loyal patrons, she’s been able to keep her storefront open.
“They make a point to shop local,” Guagliardo said.
To inspire people to keep shopping locally, her store will be offering discounts on Nov. 27 for Small Business Saturday, a holiday American Express created to encourage people to help out small businesses like Guagliardo’s during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.
Big Guy’s Magic Shop in Pewaukee will also be participating in the holiday. Mary Eckl, who owns the store at 125 Oakton Ave., said her store has faced supply shortages and had to adapt to the pandemic. However, with the help of local shoppers, she said that she’s been able to stay open and wants others to do the same.
“We believe in that ourselves as local business owners,” Eckl said.
Some stores in Washington County avoided many of the issues that arose for other small businesses during the past two years. Tony Muesch, the owner of Game Room Gear, 120 W. Commerce Blvd., Suite B in Slinger, said that his store actually saw an increase in business over the past two years as people looked for ways to improve their stay-at-home experiences.
“We’re doing real good,” Muech said.
In West Bend, too, Jeanne Renick, the owner of Savoring Thyme at 248 N. Main St., said that she avoided many of the shipping problems other stores faced by ordering her Christmas stock in January this year.
“I feel like we are stocked and ready to roll,” Renick said.
However, she noted that her store has still been affected by the pandemic, and that the community in West Bend who shopped at her gift store throughout the pandemic helped keep her doors open, and she encouraged people to continue to do so as the Christmas season approaches.
Jason Wix, who runs the Faith and Giggles Gift Shop, 42 N. Main St. in Hartford, with his wife, said the same thing. Wix described how small businesses in Hartford have been able to avoid closing down because people in Hartford have been shopping locally since the pandemic started.
“That’s really what kept us in business, the community,” Wix said.
He also said that his store has had some problems getting its Christmas items, because although almost all his orders have arrived in time for the holiday season, the orders have arrived sporadically despite him placing orders well ahead of time.
He said that his gift shop is fully prepared for any holiday shoppers, however, and that he’s excited for Small Business Saturday.
The holiday was created by American Express to encourage people to shop locally on the Saturday after Black Friday, which is one of the busiest times of the year for stores.
To celebrate the day, Faith and Giggles will be offering a free gift with all purchases made on Nov. 27 and will have additional sales.
For more information about Small Business Saturday, including a map of small businesses around Waukesha County, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small.