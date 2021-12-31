WEST BEND — Washington County Interactive Networking (WIN) is hosting a networking event Jan. 21 from 7:30-9 a.m. at The Threshold, Inc. to help professionals to increase their contacts in the county and build their business network.
Check-in is at TTI Industries, 2380 W. Washington St.
The meeting begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. during which guests will mix and mingle with members and guests from the Hartford, Germantown and West Bend area chambers of commerce.
Thirty-second commercials to introduce businesses and promote products will be from 8-8:30 a.m. followed by business success stories from WIN networking at 8:40 a.m.
The event concludes with business-related requests at 8:50 a.m.
The event is in-person. Masks are preferred and social distancing will be practiced.
The cost to attend is $15 for members of the Germantown Hartford or West Bend area chambers of commerce. Costs for nonregistered, walk-in members is $17 and $25 for nonchamber members.
No-shows will be charged. Substitutions are welcome.
Register by Jan. 17 by contacting area chambers at: Germantown Area Chamber at 262-255-1812 or executivedirector@germantownchamber.org; Hartford Area Chamber at 262-673-7002 or info@hartfordchamber.org; or West Bend Area Chamber at 262338-2666 or nicole@wbachamber.org.