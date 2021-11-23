OZAUKEE COUNTY — Christmas is right around the corner, and chambers of commerce in Ozaukee County are encouraging people to do their holiday shopping at small businesses this season, especially on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.
Pam King, the executive director of the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce, said there are lots of reasons to stop at small businesses this season. King said that, while online and big-box retailers have been struggling to get orders delivered on-time, smaller stores let people purchase the gifts they need before it’s time to wrap presents.
“You can go into the store and get what you want,” she said.
King also said that shopping locally helps small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. D and D Cards and Gifts, 1007 Washington St., is one of those stores. Nikki Shafer, who works at the family owned store that’s been in Grafton for decades, said that the store had to contend with many of the same pandemicrelated problems as other stores in the county.
Shafer said that supply shortages were especially bad this year, and that the store had to adapt to keep its shelves stocked with cards and gifts.
“We do our best to find workarounds,” Shafer said.
She said that because of this, she thinks that shopping locally is especially important in 2021, and Maggie Dobson, the executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce said the same thing.
“When you support local business, you support people who live, work and play in your community,” Dobson said.
To encourage people to shop locally this season, the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce will be participating in Small Business Saturday, a holiday American Express created to encourage people to help out locally owned stores, on Nov. 27.
Dobson said that on the Saturday after Black Friday, the Cedarburg Chamber will be giving out a number of gift checks to people who are shopping in Cedarburg. Grafton, too, will be holding its annual Christmas Parade on Nov. 27 that moves along a route next to many of the city’s businesses that people can shop in after the parade is finished.
For more information about Small Business Saturday, including a map of small businesses around Ozaukee County, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/smallbusiness/shop-small.